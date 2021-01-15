Sunny Leone suffers from pandemic angst



Sunny Leone shuttles between Mumbai and LA! The actress, who's based in the US, has made India her home as she's hand full with Indian television, films, web shows and events. She enjoys much love in the country and spends a lot of time in Mumbai. Post the lockdown due to the pandemic, Sunny came back to Mumbai, however this time she was much nervous. "





Both Daniel and I are here with our kids. We have come here in times of the pandemic and that made me nervous. In fact, when we first landed up here we had severe anxiety. Of course, because apart from us, we had to take care of the hygiene and safety of our three kids," says Sunny who's a mother to daughter Nisha and two sons Asher and Noah. She further adds, "Now I am much better, but as soon as I landed here I was extremely cautious.







Even while stepping out for dinner I used to be scared. Whenever we used to see paparazzi around I would see to it that they had their masks on. At home, we have our own rules to maintain precautions. In fact I have got a machine which is not just an air purifier, but something more advanced than that for our safety. I am just being very particular."



