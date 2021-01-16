Syed Badrul Ahsan nominated for Samad Memorial Award



Prominent journalist and Editor-in-Charge of The Asian Age Syed Badrul Ahsan has been nominated for the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB)-Sohel Samad Memorial Award 2020.He has been nominated for his contributions in editorial column writing, said a PIB press release on Thursday.





Syed Badrul Ahsan's career started in The New Nation newspaper. Later, he worked in The Morning Sun, The Bangladesh Observer, The Independent, The News Today, The Daily Star and The Observer. Previously, he served as the press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in London from 1997 to 2000. He also taught in various government and private universities of the country including Dhaka University.His notable books are: From Rebel to Founding Father: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2013), Glory and Despair: The Politics of Tajuddin Ahmed (2018), and History Makers in Our Times (2018).







Moreover, he is a regular columnist in various foreign newspapers -- Indian Express, Asian Affairs and South Asia Monitor.A jury board, presided by PIB's Director General Zafar Wazed, nominated Syed Badrul Ahsan for this award. The members of the jury board are - Tasmima Hossain, editor of The Daily Ittefaq, Dr Golam Rahman and Dr Mofijur Rahman, professors of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Dhaka University.





