PM to distribute National Film Awards tomorrow





National Film Awards-2019 will be distributed among the winners at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 10.30am tomorrow.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the ceremony as the chief guest through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence here.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will chair the function while State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Ministry Hasanul Haq Inu will attend it as the special guests.





Information Secretary Khaja Miah will deliver the welcome address.





Earlier on December 3 last, the names of the recipients of National Film Awards 2019 were announced in 26 categories.





‘No Dorai’ and ‘Fagun Haway’ movies jointly won the award in the best film category.





Eminent film actor Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and actress Kohinur Akter Suchanda won the lifetime achievement award this year for their contributions to the film industry.





Taneem Rahman Angshu was adjudged the best director for his film ‘No Dorai’.





Tariq Anam Khan was named the best actor for leading role in film ‘Abar Basanta’, while the best actress in leading role award 2019 went to Sunerah Binte Kamal for film ‘No Dorai’.





The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film ‘Fagun Haway’ while Nargis Akhter won the best supporting actress award for film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’.





Zahid Hasan was awarded in the best villain category for film ‘Shap Ludu’.





Naimur Rahman Apan (film Kalo Megher Bhela) and Afrin Akhter (Jodi ak din) jointly won the award in the best juvenile artiste category.





Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury Emon bagged the best music director’s award for the film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’, while Habibur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film ‘Moner Matho Manush Pailam Na’.





The best singer award went to Mrinal Kanti Das (film Shuttle Train), while Mamtaz Begum and Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee were jointly adjudged the best female singer for their songs in film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’.





Documentary ‘Ja Chilo Andokarea’ of Bangladesh Television was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film ‘Nari o Jibon’ was awarded in the best short film category.





The other award winners are: Nirmalendu Goon and Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury (jointly won in the best lyricist category), Plaban Quraishi and Syed Md Tanvir Tareq (best composers), Masud Patik (story writer), Mahbub Ur Rahman (screenwriter), Zakir Hossain Raju (dialogue writer), Junaed Ahmed Halim (editing), Mohammad Rahmat Ullah Basu and Md Farid Ahmed (the best art instructor), Ripan Nath (acoustic), Suman Kumar Sarker (cameraman) , Khandaker Razia Afrin (costume) and Md Raju (make-up).

