PM distributes National Film Awards-2019



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on yesterday distributed the National Film Awards among 33 recipients under 26 categories for the year 2019.





The awards were conferred upon the recipients at a colourful ceremony held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The prime minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.





On behalf of the prime minister, information minister Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards and certificates to the awardees.





The information ministry earlier announced names of the recipients of the National Film Awards 2019 to recognise the contributions of artistes to Bangladesh's film industry. Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to renowned actors Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda.

No Dorai and Fagun Haway movies jointly won the award in the best film category.





Tariq Anam Khan was given the award for best actor in the lead role (male) for the film Abar Boshonto while Sunerah Binte Kamal received the best actress in the lead role award (female) for No Dorai.





Tanim Rahman Angshu received the National Film Award in the best director category for No Dorai. This film has bagged a total of six awards.





The highest number of awards for 2019 has been secured by the Masud Pothik directorial Maya: The Lost Mother. The film has won eight awards in different categories. The Impress Telefilm production Fagun Haway and Desh Bangla Multimedia production Moner Moto Manush Pailamna won three awards each.





Documentary Ja Chilo Andokarea of Bangladesh Television was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film Nari o Jibon was awarded in the best short film category.





Zahid Hasan was awarded in the best villain category for the film Shap Ludu. The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film Fagun Haway while Nargis Akhter won the best supporting actress award for film Maya: The Lost Mother.





The best child artiste awards were given jointly to Afreen Akhter (Jodi Ak Din) and Naimur Rahman (film Kalo Megher Bhela).





Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury Emon bagged the best music director's award for the film Maya: The Lost Mother, while Habibur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na.





Mrinal Kanti Das got the best male singer award (film Shuttle Train) while Momtaz Begum and Fatima Tuz Zagra Oyshee jointly received the best female singers for their songs in film Maya: The Lost Mother. The Awards in the category for best music composer were handed over to Plaban Quraishi and Syed Md Tanvir Tareq, while the best lyricist award was jointly given to Kamal Abdul Nasir Chowdhury and Nirmalenu Goon.





The other awardees are: Masud Patik (story writer), Mahbub Ur Rahman (screenwriter), Zakir Hossain Raju (dialogue writer), Junaed Ahmed Halim (editing), Mohammad Rahmat Ullah Basu and Md Farid Ahmed (the best art instructor), Ripan Nath (acoustic), Suman Kumar Sarker (cameraman), Khandaker Razia Afrin (costume) and Md Raju (make-up). Information minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the function, while state minister for information Md Murad Hassan was the special guest and information secretary Khaja Miah delivered the welcome speech.





