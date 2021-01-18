Shakib gets special cap from ICC



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has received Men's ODI team of the decade cap from the International Cricket Council's (ICC). Shakib shared a photo wearing the cap on his official verified Facebook page on Sunday. Shakib wrote on his verified Facebook page, "Finally got the cap."





Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared the best ODI XI of the decade in December last year. Shakib got a place as an all-rounder in the squad. Shakib was the only Bangladeshi cricketer to find a place in the teams. The ICC sent a special cap to each cricketer as an honor.







The team was selected by a vote of journalists and broadcasters at the ICC's Voting Academy. The players' performance from January 1, 2011 to October 6, 2020 was taken into consideration during this period.





During this period, Shakib scored 3,489 runs in 96 innings and got 131 wickets in 102 innings, which was unarguably the best all-round performance in ODI cricket during this period.





Shakib was in impeccable and excellent form in the last World Cup in England. He scored 608 runs in 6 innings with an average of 86.56 along with 11 wickets with the ball in hand, which makes him the only player in history to score 400 runs for 10 wickets in a single World Cup.



ICC's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.









Leave Your Comments