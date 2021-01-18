Tigers to wear special jersey



The Bangladesh national cricket team will wear special jersey in the home series against West Indies to mark two great occasions-the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The whole country is currently celebrating those two occasions and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be no exception, said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.





With the series against West Indies with which Bangladesh made a return to International cricket following a 10-month long Covid-19-induced break coinciding those two occasions, Akram said, the board has taken a commendable initiative to mark the series.









The series starts on January 20 with the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The color of the jersey will be the color of the national flag of Bangladesh, meaning the red and green will be highlighted more.







The red sun will proudly set in the jersey the way it is in the national flag. There will be a picture of the joy and celebration of the freedom fighters. Besides, the National Martyrs' Memorial will also be displayed here.





The board is also mulling to unleash commemorative coins and take various steps in a bid to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu. "Like the rest of the country, our cricket board and players are going to be involved in it," Akram Khan told the media on Sunday.





"And it is a special occasion for us as it marks 50 years of our independence. We have Jersey in mind to celebrate that. And the jersey is like our national flag, made with green and red. There are no other colors here. We have highlighted the way the red sun is in our flag. We have highlighted the way our heroic freedom fighters rejoiced after our liberation war, the way they celebrated our independence and our National Martyrs' Memorial will be in Jersey. I hope you all like it."





"We're doing a few more things. We wanted to do a lot of things but for the Covid-19 pandemic, we couldn't.







This is a sad thing for us. Even then we are trying to do more. We are also trying to make commemorative coins. Since we have time we'll try to finalize it very soon," he remarked.

Leave Your Comments