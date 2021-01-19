Yami recalls her journey with her career



Actress Yami Gautam is quite active on social media. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures on Instagram. Today, she shared pictures from the sets of 'Bhoot Police' and recalled her journey. In her post, she revealed how she started her journey 11 years back in Jaisalmer and currently she is shooting for the film there.





Taking a walk down the memory lane, Yami also said that life has come a full circle for her. In the pictures, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous while enjoying winter mornings. She can be seen sporting a brown winter jacket and blue pants. Showing off her no-makeup look, Yami can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile.





Sharing the pictures with her fans, she wrote, "This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! Life has come about a full circle it feels ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia and gratitude" Meanwhile, the team recently wrapped up the Dharamshala schedule and headed to Jaisalmer for another schedule. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

