'Venom' star Tom Hardy spotted on breaking lockdown rules



Due to a new variant of COVID-19 virus, the UK government has implemented another lockdown in the country. While gyms have been asked to remain close, 'Venom' star Tom Hardy was reportedly spotted coming out of a martial arts school dressed in athleisure.





The report also suggested that the 43-year-old actor was dressed in his workout outfit and was even carrying his workout gear, as on-lookers spotted him walking towards his vehicle.





Furthermore, the portal even shared Hardy's statement clarifying that the studio is being refurbished and he has been busy working on a mural with an artist.





Meanwhile, Hardy's upcoming film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' which was scheduled to hit the big screens in October last year, had been pushed to 25th June this year due to the pandemic.





The sequel which is titled as 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' will also star Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate in pivotal roles. Helmed by Andy Serkis, the film will feature Hardy reprising his role from the 2018 hit film.

