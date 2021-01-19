Matt Damon joins Thor Love and Thunder cast



Matt Damon is officially a part of Thor: Love and Thunder's cast, reports CNN. He is currently in Sydney, where he will be quarantining for the next two weeks before beginning filming for his role, which is not disclosed so far.





Damon had a comedic cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, though this time it appears he is going to have a more significant role. He appeared alongside Sam Neill in a humorous drama being performed for Odin.





Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie that brings back Taika Waititi as director.





Natalie Portman returns in the role of Jane Foster from the first two installments in the series. She will also don the role of female Thor in the movie.





Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the reigning queen of Asgard is coming back too. Jaimie Alexander was confirmed to reprise the role of Lady Sif as well.





Christian Bale will play the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, in Thor: Love and Thunder.





Thor is the only franchise within the MCU to get a fourth film. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.

