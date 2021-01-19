Cricketers to be vaccinated in priority basis

Bangladesh star cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal chats during practice session on Monday. -Collected



Cricketers in all levels will get the top priority in administering the vaccine when it will be available in Bangladesh, BSS report.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media and communication committee chairman Jalal Yunus said State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon are working exclusively with the government to get the vaccine in priority basis.





"State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon had assured the cricketers of their priority in vaccination," he said at the TV rights announcement ceremony in Gulshan on Monday.







"This is an important issue for all of us. Vaccination has everything to do with the beginning of domestic cricket. Our president said he would do his best to talk to the government."





The outbreak of Covid-19 left the country's cricket standstill since March. Even though the BCB organized two tournaments-BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup successfully, keeping the players in a bio-security bubble, it was not enough to restart the cricket in full scale.





Moreover those two tournaments just benefitted some players who are in the radar of the national team while most of the cricketers still are in uncertain state as far as their financial condition is concerned. The country's cricketers largely depend on the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and other tournaments like National Cricket (NCL), Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) which the BCB couldn't start since it is simply impossible to keep such a large number of cricketers in the bio-bubble. Therefore the DPL which was halted after the first round in last March, couldn't be restarted. The BCB thinks only the availability of vaccines could help them resume the cricket, which is now badly needed for a large number of cricketers in the country.





According to Jalal Yunus, domestic cricket can be resumed only if cricketers are given priority in vaccination.





"We will start the game only if the vaccine application is started and if we can ensure the priority of the players. We want our game to resume as soon as possible," he added. If all goes well, the Corona vaccine will come from the Serum Institute of India in the last week of this month. Vaccine will be officially provided on the basis of priority list.

