Pooja Hegde wraps up 'Radhe Shyam'





Pooja Hegde recently completed the shooting of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' co-starring Prabhas in the lead role. The actress celebrated the wrap up with a chocolate cake.





Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a picture of her staring at the chocolate cake. Dressed in a white top, the actress looked pretty as ever.





Along with the picture, the actress wrote, 'Cake will always be the answer. The question is irrelevant.'





'Radhe Shyam' went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.





