Priyanka, Nick to mark Martin Luther King Jr. day



Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas joined a host of Hollywood stars from Jennifer Aniston to Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans to Morgan Freeman, Dwayne Johnson among many others to honour the United States' civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on the annual holiday.





Taking to social media, several stars paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr by sharing photos, artworks, videos and even some of his famous quotes. Priyanka shared an artwork and captioned it with a quote that read: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."





Nick, on the other hand, penned a note of gratitude that read, "The time is always right to do what is right. Thank you Dr.King."





Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of the legend and noted, "Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love."





She went on to add, "Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today thinking about all the work he started, and all that is left to do."





Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a photo of the leader and added his quote, 'If you can't fly then run if you can't run then walk if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.'



Reese Witherspoon shared a video of King and added in the caption: "As we reflect on Martin LutherKing's unforgettable activism and heroism, I hope his memory brings inspiration that ignites our leaders on all sides to come together and bring peace to our nation. Let us not forget, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."





Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., which falls on January 15. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year.





Leave Your Comments