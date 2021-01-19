Deepika Padukone reveals her 'favourite food'



Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user who grabbed everyone's attention at the beginning of 2021 as she deleted all her social media posts. However, now the actress has started actively sharing newer and interesting content that fans seem to love. Deepika who has been sharing several engaging content on social media, took to her Instagram story to host a 'Ask me anything' session where she answered several questions dropped by the netizens, including one on her favourite food that she likes to make for herself.





Replying to the question, Deepika revealed that she's more fond of baking rather than cooking. She further said, "Favourite food I make? I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking, so, I have to say, cookies are my strength".





Meanwhile, she also shared her morning routine during the session while interacting with a fan from Nagpur. On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in '83' with Ranveer Singh. She recently announced her film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, Deepika has a long list of exciting projects including the Hindi remake of 'The Intern', Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Shakun Batra's untitled venture.

