Malaika stuns in an uber-cool athleisure in her workout session



One of the most stylish divas in the industry, Malaika Arora was snapped by the paparazzi outside her pilates classes on Tuesday afternoon. The 47-year-old actress diva looked stunning as she opted for an uber-cool athleisure, giving us major fitness and fashion goals.





Dressed in a white tank top which she had teamed up with grey leggings and stylish sneakers, Malaika made several heads turns as she headed towards her vehicle. Check out her photos here:





A known fitness enthusiast, Malaika keeps on sharing motivational workout posts on social media.



The mesmerising diva, who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram had set the temperature soaring by sharing a throwback photo from her recent Goan vacay. She had captioned the post as "Rise n shine.. n have a lovely m healthy day."



Meanwhile, Malaika and her beau Arjun Kapoor have been giving us all major relationship goals and raising the couple's bar to the next level with their impeccable chemistry. Not only this, but Malaika has been spending quality time with her BFF's Kareena Kapoor Khan and others as well.





