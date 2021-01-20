When Nora Fatehi aced the food flip





Whether it's on the dance floor or off it, Nora Fatehi sure gets her moves right. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress, who was recently in Dubai pulled off the food flip with remarkable ease. She shared a video on her social media in which she can be lifting a heavy vessel filled with food and turning it over in a plate for others to savour. Last year, Nora made waves with her performance in the popular song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'. She also performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, which is among the most popular live music venues there and has previously hosted acts by legends such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift and Madonna, among others. After showing off her skills as a dancer in songs like 'Dilbar' in 'Satyameva Jayate', she then piqued everyone's interest with the announcement of her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', which will give her an opportunity to play a character that gives her scope to showcase her skills as an actress.



Leave Your Comments