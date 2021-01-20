Netigens trend 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter





Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput trend 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter as they remember the late actor ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment in mysterious circumstances. The tragic case was investigated by three investigative agencies namely, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra directorial 'Dil Bechara' co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The movie was released on an OTT platform. It received a stupendous response from fans online. He has been a part of some very interesting films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Sonchiriya', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and others.





Leave Your Comments