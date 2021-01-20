Kangana's Twitter account temporarily restricted





Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter in August 2020 and has been making headlines with her controversial posts ever since. On Wednesday, the actress announced that her Twitter account had been temporarily restricted. She went on to claim that her virtual identity may have been martyred with this, but that her 'reloaded desh bhakt version' will reappear in her films. Previously, Kangana Ranaut had engaged in a war of words with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from her fiery tweets, Kangana Ranaut also keeps fans updated with developments about her films through social media. The actress has been busy shooting for her action-entertainer 'Dhaakad' and the team recently celebrated their producer's birthday.





Leave Your Comments