Sushmita and Priyanka congratulate Biden and Harris





On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. While Kamala Harris was also sworn in as the Vice President. The Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. The inauguration ceremony was bookended by a performance from Jennifer Lopez.





Post the inauguration ceremony, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate both the political figures. Sushmita Sen pen a long note for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The post was captioned as, ''Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President Joe Biden. Here's praying we all find strength in each other beyond geography!! We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example"





Priyanka Chopra shared the post of the Vice President and wrote, "The future is female."





Leave Your Comments