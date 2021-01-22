Shilpa Shetty pays a tribute to Helen





Shilpa Shetty is all pepped to face the camera once again and entertain fans on the big screen. The actress has been busy shooting for her comeback ventures and recently reported on the sets of 'Hungama 2'. Shilpa posted a fun video from her shoot diary wherein she was snapped in a retro avatar. The actress rocked a feathery black ensemble and paid a tribute to veteran actress Helen by recreating her moves.





"Back on the sets COVID tested Hungama 2 in retro vibes . An ode to the OG queen Helenji





Shilpa Shetty had captioned the boomerang video. Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hungama 2' features Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash. Back in 2020, the team had headed to Manali to shoot for the movie.





