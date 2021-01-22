Mamo's 'Agamikal' to be released in March



National Film Award winner actress Zakia Bari Mamo-starrer movie "Agamikal" is scheduled to be released in March. Producer of the movie Tutul Chowdhury confirmed the matter at Wednesday. "We are trying to release the movie on the occasion of coming Independence Day. We are also taking necessary preparations in this regard" he added.





In Agamikal, Mamo played the role of Rupa. While talking about acting in the movie Mamo said, "In a word, I have liked so much story of the movie and my role. Earlier, I worked under Anjan Dada's direction in TV dramas. For this reason, I was aware about his direction. He tried his level best to present the story in the film properly. I have also tried my level best to portray my role in the movie. After releasing the movie, viewers will give their judgments. I am really optimistic about the movie. I will request the viewers to go to cinema halls to enjoy the film maintaining social distance during Corona pandemic."





Tutul Chowdhury also acted in an important role in the movie. Mamo got the National Film Award for acting in Tauquir Ahmed's Daruchini Dwip. After a break of 13 years, she again worked under Tauquir's direction in his movie Sphulingo.

