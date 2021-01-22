Synchronized cultivation: Paddy plantation starts in Narsingdi

Under the Agricultural Incentive Programme (AIP), paddy sapling plantation has started in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi in synchronized cultivation method which increases crop yields and reduces the cost of production for farmers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Executive Magistrate Syeda Farhana Kawnain formally as chief guest inaugurated the cultivation method on 50 acre land of 85 farmers at Khakchak village under Palashtoli union under Raipura upazila on Thursday.

Upazila agriculture office sources said, synchronized cultivation is an inevitable initiative for future agriculture. It is a integrated cultivation approach in crop production management. On behalf of the agriculture-friendly government, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and the Ministry of Agriculture have taken this special initiative with a view to making the method popular. In this method, mechanized tilling, transplantation and harvesting are done at the same time.

The government bears most of the costs of cultivation in this method, said Upazila Agriculture Officer Boni Amin Khan.

Earlier, a discussion meeting was held with DAE, Narsingdi Deputy Director Shovon Kumar Dhar in the chair. Upazila Chairman Abdus Sadek, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman Khandaker, Agriculture Officer Boni Amin Khan, Palashtoli UP Chairman Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan addressed program, among others.

