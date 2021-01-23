Sheikh Fazle Fahim distributes winter clothes

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim distributed winter clothes to low income people in different places of the capital on Friday. -AA



FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim took the initiative to distribute winter clothes, sweaters for women and blankets among the cold-hit people through 64 district chambers and 14 women's chambers in 64 districts of Bangladesh to extend the warmth of humanity.





In addition, Sheikh Fazle Fahim personally distributed winter clothes to low income people at Kalachandpur School and College Ground, Kalachandpur, Korail Ansar Camp Ground, Banani and Dishari Krira Chakra Ground, Mohakhali on Friday.





FBCCI Vice Presidents Md Rezaul Karim Reznu, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Mir Nizam uddin Ahmed, Nizamuddin Rajesh, FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash, Md Salauddin Alamgir, Md Amzad Hossain, M A Razzak Khan, Mehedi Ali, 18 no Word Counselor of DNCC Zakir Hossain Babul were also present at the program.

Leave Your Comments