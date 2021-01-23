Vaani Kapoor grateful that no one tested Covid positive



While the world has been under a lockdown for the last few months, one actress has been a busy bee. Vaani Kapoor has finished not one but two films in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic-'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana.





Vaani said "Actually, I have been pretty busy during the lockdown, maybe the busiest that I have been so far. I have finished two projects and I have not done that ever back-to-back before. This has actually been crazily busy for me but I have enjoyed it. I think it has kind of made me more active," she gushes.





Thankful that her cast and crew was safe during the shoots, Vaani adds, "I am grateful as none of us tested positive for Covid and everything was smooth sailing. I am also happy that I finished two projects, so now I have a decent line up whenever the theatres open. I am tired but I genuinely enjoyed working back-to-back."





Vaani is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' which she had wrapped up before the pandemic struck, and was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release, 'War'.

