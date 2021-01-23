Hakim to carry on acting besides job



After taking treatment at a hospital due to infected with Coronavirus, noted actor Azizul Hakim returned home and started acting again. He informed that he joined job this january as Executive Director at Walton group. he was officially received by the employees of his new organisation in the capital's Basundhara Residential Area. While asking him why he joined in the job Azizul Hakim said, "Walton Bangladesh is producing electronic and complete products. I have been introduced with this organisation for last one year and also worked as its laptop's model. I also visited its factory. I believe this organisation has won the minds of many consumers by virtue of its honesty. Earlier, I got offer to join there. I think this organisation owns the country. For this reason, I joined here. There is no mandatory to attend the office from 9:00am to 5:00pm but I have to attend office regularly. Besides job, if I manage time and my health condition remains well, then I will acting," he also said. After getting recovery from Coronavirus, Azizul Hakim first acted in Abu Hayat Mahmud's Swarnomanab-4.



Leave Your Comments