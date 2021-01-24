Akshay Kumar showers praise on Taapsee Pannu





Taapsee Pannu marked six years of her film 'Baby' with an inspiring note about short roles. Addressing her fellow actors, she expressed that the amount of screen time doesn't make a difference but the impact of one's role is important. "Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes matters. 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana," Taapsee had shared. Showering her with praise, Akshay Kumar agreed with her and replied, "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey." An action-thriller drama, 'Baby' was directed by Neeraj Pandey and hit the screens on January 23, 2015. In 2017, a prequel to the film was released. Titled 'Naam Shabana', the action thriller featured Taapsee in the lead role and Akshay Kumar essaying a cameo. Both the films were backed by Akshay Kumar.





