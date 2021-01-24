Ali Fazal praises Richa Chadha's performance in 'Madam Chief Minister'





Ali Fazal is all praise for girlfriend Richa Chadha's performance in her recently released film 'Madam Chief Minister'. He also took a dig at the controversy that the film has been dragged into and hoped that the naysayers first see the film to understand what it 'really stands for'. The versatile actor took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the entire team: "I had the fortune of witnessing this spectacle! My love, you've outdone yourself, one of your best performances ever. I hope the naysayers get a glimpse of what this film, this commentary really stands for. It is indeed a study and a sum up. To the team- BRAVA." Richa was quick to express her gratitude for the praise. Responding to Ali's tweet, she wrote: "Thank you meri jaan, thrilled (and relieved) you liked the film, Love."





