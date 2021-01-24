Swara Bhaskar believes in 'live and let live'



Swara Bhaskar believes she has a responsibility while choosing the right script for her projects as she has to justify her identity as a credible actress. She also claims that being an actor and having a political opinion can't mutually exclusive. As an artist and a responsible citizen of India, Swara has her right to express her views on the current scenario in the country.





Known for her notable performance in films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Nil Battey Sannata', and 'Anaarkali Of Aarah', Swara also feels it's not mandatory for actors to have an opinion on everything. She believes people can have their own opinion but that doesn't mean you have to spread hate. Justifying murder is also not acceptable. The actress feels it is alright if one doesn't want to work with a particular person who spreads negativity.





Speaking to an entertainment portal, Swara also clarified that she might not support actors who decide to remain silent on social issues but she doesn't judge them. She is also a strong believer in the policy of 'live and let live'.





Meanwhile, Swara has been continuously tweeting extending her sympathy for the protesting farmers and has even slammed the use of water cannons to disperse these farmers calling it 'shameful' and 'inhuman'.





On the work front, up next for her is 'Sheer Qorma', a same-sex love story helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.



