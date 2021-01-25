D'Cruz finds this quality in men the 'sexiest'





Ileana D'Cruz is not just about entertaining fans with beach photos and stylish photoshoots, she often shares inspirational quotes and powerful statements too on social media. Her social media posts often define her strength. Her quirky and goofy statements make headlines every now and then.





While speaking about her personal choices in a talk show recently Ileana revealed the one quality she believes "sexiest" in a man if she wants to date. She was answering some fun questions from the host Shibani Dandekar. In one of the questions, she was asked about which of the four following qualities she sees the "sexiest" in a man whom she would date. The options were: "someone who is good with languages, someone who is logical and mathematical, someone who is physically skilled or someone who is musically skilled".





Ileana D'Cruz went for the options "a thing for men with words" and "men who can speak well". She further added that she would also want to see her partner to be "musically inclined".





Ileana is one of the most loved actresses in B'Town. She has crafted a niche for herself with rich commercial yet content-driven films. On the professional front, she was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in 'Pagalpanti'.





Leave Your Comments