Evelyn Sharma preparing herself for shoot





It's been a rather long time since Evelyn Sharma got to be on a film set. The actress, who has been a part of films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Saaho', has been away from Mumbai, too. Post the lockdown, she decided to head to Australia to spend time with her fiancé Tushaan Bhindi. The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together over the past many months. They celebrated Christmas and brought in the New Year together. But it looks like Evelyn is missing the atmosphere on a film set.





The actress recently shared a still from the film 'Saaho', which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, and said, "A journey, that will always be special to me with Saaho. Missing the shooting days so much. Can't wait to be back on the sets."





