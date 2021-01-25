Kajal Aggarwal busy with her schedule





Post her nuptials to businessman Gautam Kitchlu last year, Kajal Aggarwal has been enjoying married life. After a blissful honeymoon in the Maldives, the actress had resumed work. If reports are to be believed, Kajal will team up with Prabhudheva for a comedy down south that will be directed by Kalyaan. This will be the first collaboration for Kajal and Prabhudheva. The latter is currently putting the fining touches to his magnum opus, 'Radhe', which will release on Eid this year.





The film, which stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez, is the first big-budget project that has a confirmed release date this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Bollywood releases in the past 10 months have been indefinitely postponed or released straight on online platforms.



