Kangana reminisces 'special memories' of winning her first National Award



Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Her film 'Fashion' garnered her positive response from audiences and critics alike. Having said that, the actress took to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming note recollecting happy memories winning her first National award for 'Fashion'. The note read, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President.





She also added, "I designed my own suit didn't have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn't bad nahin ?." Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, 'Fashion' was one such movie which stays relevant till date, mirroring the reality of the glamour world. Despite Kangana's short screen time, her role in the movie etched in the hearts of every movie buff. During an exclusive chat with ETimes Madhur shared, the way Kangana absorbed the character and walked the ramp between action and cut.



she is phenomenal, she goes to another level for her performance. She made a huge impact on the audience, even today people talk about her ramp walk.

On the work front, Kangana is currently preparing for her upcoming action entertainer 'Dhaakad' where she would be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Rampal. During an interview with a news portal, the actress revealed that her film 'Dhaakad' is to be based on child trafficking, crime against women. She also has 'Tejas' in her kitty where she will be portraying the role of an Air Force officer.





