Manushi Chhillar advocates on menstrual hygiene



Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, and is now shooting for her big Bollywood debut, is an ardent advocate for menstrual hygiene among girls and women in India. On National Girl Child Day in India, talking about the work that she has been doing for over three years through her social organisation, she says, "Menstrual hygiene remains one of the most important areas for our country to focus on.





Our organisation has now expanded its reach across the country and even Sunderbans has been added to the plan, along with a constant outreach in East and North East India." She adds, "We are now educating and bringing awareness about menstruation and menstrual hygiene to young girls and women across the country. We ensure the supply of our 100 per cent compostable sanitary pads and women of the community are trained to work at the production units."





While she is awaiting her Bollywood debut in 2021, Manushi stresses how this initiative will never lose her focus. She further shares, "Another factor why we engage with these women is due to the spike in the ecological imbalance and environmental pollution, which is being caused by numerous reasons. We will have to empower young girls with knowledge, only then can they use this information for their health, rights and self-reliance and lead a more sustainable lifestyle."

