Jovan, Tasnia Farin's Valentine's Day drama



Few days ago, popular director Mostafa Kamal Raz's father died. After overcoming the loss, Raz again became engaged with giving direction. In the beginning of this year, he finished shooting of last phase of NTV's ongoing serial Family Crisis. Later, he has made a special drama titled Romeo Juliet on the occasion of coming Valentine's Day. According to Raz, it is a repeated love story, which is also written by director himself. Jovan and Tasnia Farin will be seen to play the role of Romeo and Juliet respectively in the drama, which shooting has already finished.





While talking about acting in the drama, Jovan said, "There are stories of family and romance in the drama. Regarding me, it is absolutely a Valentine's Day's special drama. While making funnies with Raz Bhai a work creates easily during shooting. This drama took three days for completion of its shooting. Raz Bhai has made the drama cordially. As my co-actress, Farin acted well."





Tasnia Farin shared her feelings by this way, "Raz Bhai took each shot very sincerely during shooting. We gave a lot of efforts while acting in the drama. From the beginning of my career, I have been working under Raz Bhai's direction. He is very much co-operative director who always writes the script to keep in mind the actors' skills and mentalities. As a result, actors can easily relate with their roles while working. I am very much optimistic about the drama."



This drama will be aired on YouTube channel of Cinemawala and a TV channel.

