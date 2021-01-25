Nonajoler Kabbo best film in Asian category at KIFF



Director Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's critically acclaimed movie Nonajoler Kabbo won a prestigious award at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).





Nonajoler Kabbo received the Best Film award in the Asian Select NETPAC category of the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival. The director described his win as 'a proud moment' for the movie's entire cast and crew.





Rezwan Shahriar told the Indian media, "This is a proud moment for the entire cast and crew of The Salt in Our Waters (Nonajoler Kabbo). KIFF is very close to the heart of Bangladesh's movie community. So, I am sure everyone will be elated to hear this news. This win will inspire hundreds of aspiring Bangladeshi filmmakers whose entire year was shrouded in darkness and uncertainty due to the pandemic. My message to them is this - Hang on tight. Use this down time to develop your projects properly. Stay true to your characters and to your own voice. Darkness will recede and your light will shine."



Nonajoler Kabbo is a bold story about the effects of climate change and the clash between beliefs, set in a tiny fishing community on the Bangladeshi coastal area in Patuakhali.





Leave Your Comments