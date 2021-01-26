Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury for a better CCC

Former Mayor and ex MP Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury



Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and ex Member of Parliament (MP) Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury hosted a press conference in Chittagong on Monday. He exchanged views with journalists about different aspects of the upcoming Chittagong City Corporation elections and the present condition of Chittagong city.







Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury said that the Chittagong City Corporation polls which are going to be held within this month have become questionable. He called upon the government to make the local government laws more effective and beneficial for the betterment of Chittagong City Corporation. He made references to the mayors of London and New York and urged the authorities concerned to empower Chittagong City Corporation sufficiently to transform Chittagong into a more livable and more beautiful place.







Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury expressed the opinion that a local government commission can be constituted if the city corporation law of Bangladesh cannot be altered right at the moment. He further said that an exclusive committee can be launched under the Prime Minister's Office to preserve the beauty of Chittagong city and to turn the city into one of the most splendid cities in the world. Finally he thanked all journalists for attending the press conference.

