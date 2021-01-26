Karan shares a heartfelt post for the newlywed Varun, Natasha



Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his lady love Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug. Now, Varun's mentor Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for the actor. Along with a picture of the two from the wedding ceremony, the filmmaker penned a long caption which read, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK!""Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever love you" he added.





