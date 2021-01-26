Vidya Balan feels OTT has something for everyone



Even as the pandemic and subsequent lockdown wreaked havoc on cinema halls, OTT platforms became a boon for many talented actors and viewers. While films have struggled for business, web series succeeded exceptionally, keeping cine lovers hooked with the long-format storytelling. Actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Divyenndu, or Pankaj Tripathi who were not being fully utilized by Bollywood are now flourishing in a new era as more stories are being told, more creative talent gets showcased and more rules are being shattered.







The scenario has even forced many established actors re-think their career path. Vidya Balan, too, feels this has indeed changed the thought process of many actors and that even includes herself. The versatile actress says earlier many actors used to think that the content in the digital platform is not that good, and so many of them decided to stay away from working in OTT stuff.





