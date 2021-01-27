Lowest temperature recorded

Foggy weather in Moulvibazar on Tuesday. AA



The lowest temperature 8.3 degree Celsius in the country was recorded in the district.A mild cold wave coupled with dense fog disrupted normal life of the people in the district.People's miseries particularly the working classes know no bounds. They are forced to stay inside without emergency need, reports BSS.Even vehicles had to run their switching headlights on at day time.





District administration and hospital sources said peoples are being admitted to the hospitals across the district with cold related diseases particularly pneumonia. On the other hand, the dense fog is also disrupting Boro cultivation. It could continue for the next few days, said Sreemongal Weather Forecast Center.

