Stocks show down trend



Stock markets on Tuesday extended loss as most of the major sectors closed lower.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went down by 94.55 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 5,695. Two other indices also edged lower. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips slumped 39 points to finish at 2,162 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 17.43 points to close at 1,279.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also fell to Taka 11.25 billion on the country's premier bourse, slumping by 29 per cent over the previous day's mark of Taka 15.85 billion, told BSS.





Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 255 declined, 27 advanced and 75 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Beximco topped the turnover chart with 16.85 million shares worth Taka 1.43 billion changing hands, followed by Energypac Power worth Taka 1.14 billion, Robi Taka 1.03 billion, LankaBangla Finance Tk 860 million and Beximco Pharma Taka 516 million.British American Tobacco was the day's best performer while Energypac Power was the worst loser.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also kept losing with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -plunging by 299 points to settle at 16,578 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 179 points to close at 10,008.Of the issues traded, 179 declined, 22 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 14.61 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 665 million.

Leave Your Comments