Taapsee Pannu 'hitch-hikes' on last day of shoot for 'Rashmi Rocket'



Sharing a happy picture from Rann of Kutch, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Monday announced a wrap on her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket'. The 'Pink' star hopped on to Instagram to post a happy picture of herself as she cherishes a camel ride. The photo sees Pannu sitting on a cart, which is being pulled by a camel decorated with colourful ornaments.







The 'Thappad' star herself is seen sporting balloon pants and red top and paired it with an embroidered white waistcoat that has red detailing. The actor seems to enjoy the ride as she smilingly waves her hands in the air. Along with the post, she said that she 'hitch-hiked' in the Rann of Kutch. "I hitch hiked #LastDayOfShoot#RashmiRocket #WhiteDesert #KachchhDiaries."

Leave Your Comments