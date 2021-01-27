Daisy Shah aces the handstand



Like a lot of stars, the actress Daisy Shah too, decided to head out of Mumbai to ring in the new year. She reportedly jetted off to Goa along with friends to celebrate both Christmas as well as new year. Due to the pandemic, she didn't step out too much, and was happier to chill with her friends indoors. In an earlier interview, she admitted that like for millions of others, 2020 was a bad year for her, too, but that she was looking forward to putting it behind her. Bollywood was badly affected by the lockdown last year and although work has resumed, the pace has been slow.







She added that remaining positive had helped her get through this tough phase and that she was hoping to resuming work soon.Amid the lockdown, Daisy had taken to baking and would often share her culinary escapades on her Instagram handle. She admitted that cooking helped her remain sane during the time when stepping out was not possible.





