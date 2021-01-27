Priyanka talks about spending time with Nick



Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who recently made an appearance on a popular television show opened up about spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas at home amid the lockdown and her upcoming project 'Matrix 4'.Talking about Nick, PeeCee revealed that he is a lot 'neater' than her and therefore even she has started keeping her shoes back in the right place. Furthermore, she even called Nick 'super fancy' for eating only on the dining table and not the couch, which she loves a lot.





Priyanka, who has wrapped the shooting schedule of 'Text For You' has dived right into her next project titled 'Citadel'. Meanwhile, Priyanka also revealed that she had tried to learn the piano but couldn't and then even Nick gave up.When quizzed about her upcoming film 'Matrix 4' with Keanu Reeves, PeeCee remained tight-lipped and avoided spilling any details about the project.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka's new project with Rajkummar Rao has just released on a digital platform, while the diva has kick-started with working on her next project.

