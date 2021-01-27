Song Yoo-jung passes away at 26



South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has passed away at the age of 26. It was confirmed by her talent agency.The model and actress, best known for her work on several K-dramas, music videos and high-fashion commercials, passed away on Saturday and was laid to rest on Monday.





In a statement released on Instagram, the agency paid tribute to Song's passion for her craft. The note that was written in Korean, translates to, "Actor Song Yoo-jeong has left us. Yoo Jeong-i has always been our friend who gave happiness with a bright smile, and she was a wonderful actor who played her roles with a passion more than anyone else."





Her cause of death was not released, though reports on several international portals point out that her death follows the news of several other young South Korean stars who took their own lives.In 2017, Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of the popular South Korean boy band SHINee, died by suicide at age 27. In 2019, K-pop star and actress, Sulli also died by suicide at the age of 25.





Weeks later, Sulli's friend and fellow K-pop singer Goo Hara was found dead at 28, with the New York Times later reporting it was a suicide. Fans of the star flooded the comments section with condolences messages to her family and loved ones. "May she Rest In Peace," said fans in response to the sad news.

