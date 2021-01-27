Shakib likely to miss NZ tour

Shakib Al Hasan went off the field injured while bowling his fifth over against West Indies during 3rd ODI in Chattogram on Monday. -Getty



Bangladesh's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is a major doubt for Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand next month because of injury and personal reasons.Shakib, who made a return to the team following a ban, was superb in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. He made his presence felt with both bat and ball. However, a groin injury suffered on Monday, coupled with personal reasons could see him be absent.





He scored 113 runs and claimed six wickets to win the player of the series award. But Shakib limped off the field during Monday's 120-run win with a groin problem. He was unable to complete his bowling spell.Shakib said he would wait at least a day before making an assessment but admitted "it doesn't look very good at the moment".





In the third ODI, Shakib pulled up while bowling his fifth over, and left the field after receiving the physio's attention, leaving Soumya Sarkar to complete the over.Media reported that he might also skip the New Zealand series to be with his wife, who is expecting a child, in the United States.





Bangladesh had been counting on Shakib for the tour in February and March as they have never beaten the Kiwis in New Zealand.They will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals during the series. Shakib said he would make an announcement after Bangladesh's two Tests against the West Indies. The first starts in Chittagong on February 3.





Bangladesh thrashed a second-string West Indies outfit 3-0 in the ODIs. Notably, Shakib registered bowling figures of 4/8, 2/30, and 0/12. With the bat, he got scores of 19, 43*, and 51. Shakib now has 266 career ODI scalps at 29.72. He has also scored 6,436 runs at 38.08.





In the third ODI, he registered his 48th career ODI half-century. On Monday, the 33-year-old became the only cricketer to register the double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in a single country. He has scored 6,045 international runs in Bangladesh, besides leading the wickets tally (across formats) 336.









