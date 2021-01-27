Civil Court Amendment Bill, 2021 passes in JS





Civil Courts Amendment Bill-2021 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad aiming to raise the financial jurisdiction of the Judges of the lower court for disposal of civil cases as more than 40,000 cases are being remained pending in different tiers of the court across the country.





Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq today moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.





Placing the bill, the minister said the proposed bill has been moved in the house for amending the previous act of 1887 and the amendment will significantly help to ease the sufferings of the people through quick disposal of the pending cases in the courts.





Meanwhile, Jatiya party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam reacted on endorsement of the proposed law and said the proposed law will protect the interest of certain community, adding how the proposed act could be enacted still there is a postponed order on the previous amendment by the writ petition.





“The enactment of the law will create extra pressure on the High Court in disposal of the pending cases,” he said.





Other opposition lawmakers Pir Fazlur Rahman, Mujibul Haq, Rawshan Ara Mannan, Gano Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu also opposed enactment of the law.





Earlier, the cabinet in principal approved the draft of “the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2021”.





The higher threshold of the pecuniary jurisdiction was increased at Taka 15 lakh instead of the existing Taka 2 lakh for an assistant judge while Taka 25 lakh in place of Taka 4 lakh for a senior assistant judge in case of trying civil suits, according to the proposed law.





With the passage of the bill, an assistant judge can try civil cases having asset value of maximum Taka 15 lakh each while a senior assistant judge can try a civil suit having asset value of maximum Taka 25 lakh.

