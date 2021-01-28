ILO satisfies with EPZ working environment

International Labor Organization (ILO) Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen speaking to Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam during a courtesy meeting at BEPZA complex in the cap



International Labor Organization (ILO) Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen has expressed satisfaction over workers rights and peaceful working environment of the EPZs.







He hoped that greater collaboration between BEPZA and ILO would further improve competitiveness and working condition of the EPZs. He made the remarks on Wednesday during his visit with BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at BEPZA complex in the capital. At this time, he greeted the new Executive Chairman of BEPZA. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam informed the overall scenario of EPZs to Tuomo Poutiainen. Mentioning Workers-Management-Owners Synergy, he said that, BEPZA always tries to sustain a congenial working atmosphere giving the highest priority on workers' rights, welfares and safety. He also informed the ILO Country Director on various activities taken by the authority to combat the pandemic such as maintaining safety measures and social distance for ensuring secured industrial environment. They also discussed about `Bangladesh EPZ Labor Act 2019' in this time.







Among others, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Investment Promotion) and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam from BEPZA were present during this time.





