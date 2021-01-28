Mercantile Bank gets new DMD



Mercantile Bank Limited has appointed Hasne Alam as the new Deputy Managing Director of the bank recently. Earlier he was the Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL). Hasne Alam started his banking career with Rupali Bank Limited as Probationary Officer in 1986, said a press release.







He worked in various management capacities in bank being in the role of Branch Manager, Zonal Head, Divisional Head, Head of International Division, Treasury Division, Engineering Division, Human Resources Division and Industrial Credit Division. He was also the CAMLCO of Rupali Bank Limited. He was a member of technical committee, Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).



Mr Alam obtained Honors and Masters Degree from Chattogram University in Management.







He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (DAIBB). He participated many training courses, seminars, conferences, workshops at home and abroad and traveled many countries around the globe including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Austria, France, Hungary, KSA, Bahrain and UAE.









