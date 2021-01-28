Mustafizur, Mirz climb into top ten in ICC ODI rankings



Bangladesh spinner MehidyHasanMiraz and pacer Mustafizur Rahman has climbed to top ten in the latest released ICC ODI rankings.







Bangladesh spinner MehidyHasanMiraz, who was the most successful bowler in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, has progressed nine spots to take fourth position after grabbing seven wickets, including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series has lifted him from 19th to eighth position.





Other Bangladesh players to gain in the latest rankings update include Shakib Al Hasan (up 15 places to 13th among bowlers) and Mushfiqur Rahim (up one place to 15th among batsmen) after their player of the match performances in the first and third matches respectively.





Meanwhile Shakib retained his number one position in the ICC rankings for all-rounder. However, the rating gap has increased from others. Shakib's rating point is 420, while number two Mohammad Nabi's point is 295.







However, Bangladesh has no one in the top ten in batting. Skipper Tamim Iqbal, who scored 158 runs in the three-match series, has risen to number 22. Mushfiqur Rahim is at the top of the batting rankings in Bangladesh. At number 15 is an experienced right-handed cricketer. Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 114 runs in three matches against the West Indies, is at No. 24 in the batting rankings. Mahmudullah is at number 49.







Meanwhile, India captain ViratKohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma retained their number one and two position respectively in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer JaspritBumrah remained at the third spot in the bowler's list.





Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.





Rohit, who missed the tour of Australia due to an injury and has not featured in any one-day game since the COVID-19 pandemic began, remained at the second spot, five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (837).





New Zealand's Ross Taylor (818) and Australia skipper Aaron Finch (791) round up the top five in the batsmen's list.





Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches.



Afghanistan's HashmatullahShahidi (70th to 66th), Rashid Khan (96th to 89th) and JavedAhmadi (103rd to 99th) have also gained in the rankings for batsmen.





Among the bowlers, Bumrah remained the best placed Indian, occupying the third spot with 700 points. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722) and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupy the top two spots.

