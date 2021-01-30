Kangana signs up to play Indira Gandhi in a political period drama



Kangana Ranaut has signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The yet-untitled film is not a biopic. "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement released by her office.





This venture will be co-produced by Kagana and will be based on a book, featuring Emergency and Operation Blue Star. Speaking about the movie, Kangana added, "Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics." Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in 'Revolver Rani', will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. Kangana is shooting for 'DhaakaD' in Bhopal and Sai Kabir flew there to discuss the venture.





According to sources the film's screenplay is ready. Interestingly, Kangana recently wrapped the shoot of 'Thalaivi' which is a biopic on actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this untitled political drama and action entertainer 'Dhaakad', Kagana will also be seen essaying an air force pilot in 'Tejas'. Also, she recently announced the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'.

