Pamela Anderson gets married in secret



Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson, who recently revealed that she is quitting social media, has tied the knot with her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst. According to media sources, the 53-year-old actress married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia on Christmas Eve. The two have been together since at least last fall.





A source close to the couple revealed that "Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever."

The source further said, "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are both actually natives of Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and their family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."





This marks the 5th marriage and 9th wedding ceremony in 25 years for Pamela. The actress was previously married to four different men, including her first ex-husband musician Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.The source said, "Brandon and Dylan couldn't be happier and support their mom no matter what." The source also said that Pamela's relationship with her new husband is "really sweet," adding, " Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she's ever been with."





For their low-key wedding, Pamela wore a cream-colored, scrunched cap-sleeve gown with a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots. A local pastor performed the ceremony, while the couple recited traditional vows.Pamela on Wednesday shared what she said was her final social media post, writing "This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook."

